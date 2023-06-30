Emily Deschanel, Sam Trammell to star in sci-fi romance 'ReEntry'

LOS ANGELES: Emily Deschanel, Sam Trammell and Noma Dumezweni are coming together in sci-fi romance 'ReEntry'.

Brendan Choisnet and Daniel Nayeri have directed the film, Variety reported.

The sci-fi romance stars Deschanel as Elenore, a woman grappling the disappearance of her husband (Trammell), after he enlists in a scientific experiment run by Dumezweni's character. But, a year later he returns, and she learns he's from a parallel dimension. She soon has to decide whether to pursue the man who is 99 per cent of the husband she married or wait for the return of the man she once knew.

Deschanel is best known for her 12-year run on the hit Fox series "Bones," as well as the drama "Continue" and most recently Netflix's "Devil in Ohio." Likewise, Trammell starred for seven seasons on "True Blood," as well as "Homeland" and "The Fault in Our Stars" and Dumezweni most recently starred in "The Little Mermaid," "The Watcher" and "The Undoing."

Sharing more details about the project, Choisnet said, "ReEntry is about the shifts that happen in all relationships. The chemistry that Emily and Sam created with their nuanced and specific performances was nothing short of masterful, and I can't wait to bring it an audience. With powerful and moving turns by Noma and Maulik, we couldn't be more thrilled to have all their talents bring this very personal story to life."

Release date for the film has not been announced yet.