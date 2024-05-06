Emily Blunt says her kids "don't love watching" her on screen

WASHINGTON: Actor Emily Blunt recalled her kids' reaction while watching her trapped and injured underwater in 'Jungle Cruise', reported People. "They don't love watching me on screen," said Blunt, 41, of daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, who she shares with husband John Krasinski, 44. "Which I understand because I'm their mommy and it's very strange to see me play someone else."

That holds true even for films geared at children, such as Disney's 2011 blockbuster 'The Muppets', 2018's 'Mary Poppins Returns', and 2021's 'Jungle Cruise'. The latter picture, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, proved to be a painful watching experience for her children.

"They've only seen Jungle Cruise once," the Oppenheimer Oscar nominee revealed. "They didn't like the underwater stuff where I'm trapped and I'm in peril."

In the action-comedy based on the same-named Disneyland theme park attraction, Blunt's explorer Dr Lily Houghton admits to being unable to swim. The tale is set in the Amazon River, where wonderfully fearsome opponents await, pitting the adventurer in a number of high-stakes underwater confrontations.

Upon seeing her in danger, recalled Blunt with a frown, Hazel and Violet "started crying. They left the room."

Ryan Gosling, Blunt's costar in the stunt-heavy action-comedy 'The Fall Guy', agrees with their reaction. "I didn't like that, either," he told Blunt. "That was upsetting for me to watch you like that!" Similarly, Gosling's daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, who he shares with longtime partner Eva Mendes, have concerns about his strange line of work. Going into production on The Fall Guy, "My kids didn't want me to be set on fire. They were like, 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it, " reported People.