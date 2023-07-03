Ektaa Kapoor joins hands with Mohanlal for pan-India film 'Vrushabha'

MUMBAI: Producer Ektaa Kapoor on Monday announced the new Pan India film 'Vrushabha' in collaboration with actor Mohanlal. Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations. 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The film is slated to release in 2024.



Few hours ago, marking the occasion of Guru Purnima and 23 years of 'Kyun ki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi," shared a video along with a lengthy note. Ektaa stated that in 1994, the famous astrologer Pandit Janardhan prophesied her prosperity. He promised her that the audience will be as engrossed in her programme as they were in Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan.

The note read, "Year 1994. I'm siting in my frn Shabina's house n pandit Janardan sees me ( now more popular with indian match making ) n tells me I will have my own company I tell him I'm planning to start in august n he says all will b good but wait for ur 25 th year that's when u will@make a show that ppl will watch like they used to watch Ramayan n Mahabharata on doordrshan ( his exact words) I say I don't think I can make a mytho so good but let's see I say."

She added, "Year 2000 six years have passed sinceHUMPAANCH n I'm asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama my South Indian drama is doing well n Hindi channel shud see@it he says yes. Same year mach2000I cast a new girl for a important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to b her bday @smritiiraniofficial." Ektaa wished her fans Guru Purnima and shared how she learned from her life and viewers.



She continued, "Year 2023 July it's guru Purnima n I look at my son n think ' Khelne Wale Baith Ke Dekhenge, Naye Khiladi Khel Yeh Khelenge, Rishton Ka Rang Badla, Naaton Ka Dhang Badla, Aaina, Phir Bhi Wahi. never rung truer as in two hours I announce my first pan india film it's time to say THANKU EVERYONE n happy GURUPURNIMA LEARNT FROM LIFE N MY VIEWERS HAPPY 23 to #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi." Apart from this, Ektaa's next is the upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. She is also collaborating with producer Rhea Kapoor for an upcoming untitled project.