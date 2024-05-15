Ed Sheeran reveals reason behind his album names: 'plus, subtract, divide, multiply & equals'

MUMBAI: The Grammy winning American pop star Ed Sheeran has opened up on the real reason behind the quirky names of his albums in the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS).

Amidst all the fun and banter, host Kapil Sharma was curious about the names of Ed’s albums like - 'plus, subtract, divide, multiply and equals' corresponding to his tour name which is 'Mathematics'.

Responding to this, Ed, the first international celebrity on the show revealed: "I released some independent records when I was 17 or 18 years of age. I released five of them and 'plus' was an addition to them. 'Multiply' was meant to make everything bigger and take it worldwide. 'Divide' was a double column. 'Subtract' stripped everything back. And 'equal' was the sum of all the parts. When I was 18, I made a plan that I would release five albums.”

Sheeran's debut album 'plus' was released in September 2011 and topped the UK Albums Chart. His second studio album 'multiply' released in June 2014, 'Divide' was released in March 2017, 'Equals' released in 2021, while 'Subtract' in May, 2023.

The episode will air on Saturday at 8pm on Netflix.