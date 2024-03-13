Ed Sheeran, Armaan Malik shake a leg to ‘Butta Bomma’ in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker Ed Sheeran danced with singer-songwriter Armaan Malik in Mumbai, and it was a ‘Perfect’ moment.

Armaan Malik stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed Sheeran. The singers shook a leg on Armaan’s track ‘Butta Bomma’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Armaan, who has earlier collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a song called ‘2step’, took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub.

Addressing the ‘Perfect’ singer, Armaan wrote in the caption: “Favourite person in my city.”

Towards the end of the video, the two singers also pulled off the signature pose of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Singer Hardeep Kaur, who is known for ‘Dilbaro’ and ‘Katiya Karun’, took to the comments' section and wrote: “So precious.”

YouTuber and influencer, Aashna Shroff wrote: “Best nighttt (sic).”

Ed Sheeran is currently in Mumbai for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and is making the most of his time experiencing the city in its every mood and flavour.