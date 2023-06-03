Eastern Europe Film Festival: Raavana Kottam bags Best Director award

CHENNAI: Director Vikram Sugumaran’s rural entertainer Raavana Kottam, has won the Best Director award at Eastern Europe Film Festival held in Romania. The film Raavana Kottam, that hit the screens on May 12, has been receiving great response since its release, and is now honoured with the Best Director award. The director of the film Vikram Sugumaran, who made his debut with Madha Yaanai Koottam, has made Tamil cinema proud with this honour. The protagonist of the film, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj took to twitter and congratulated the director for this achievement, and thanked the Eastern Europe Film Festival for international recognition. He shared pictures with the caption, “Congratulations to my dearest director Vikram Sugumaran brother on winning “Best Director” award for Raavana Kottam. A long due recognition for you” (sic). The Eastern Europe Film Festival is held every month and awards the deserving. Their purpose is to find passionate filmmakers who thoroughly enjoy art and make their work known across every platform.