Dwayne Johnson announces casting for Disney's live-action 'Moana'

MUMBAI: As Disney's live-action 'Moana' is set to bring the beloved animated film to life, actor Dwayne Johnson shared exciting updates about the project. Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the 52-year-old actor announced casting news for the upcoming film.

He confirmed that he will reprise his role as the demigod Maui, a character he originally voiced in the 2016 animated Moana and its 2024 sequel, Moana 2. "Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our live-action MOANA family," Johnson wrote in his post.

He included headshots of the cast next to the animated versions of their characters, providing fans with a glimpse of the actors who will bring these beloved characters to life. Catherine Laga'aia, a newcomer, will play the titular role of Moana. John Tui, known for his role in Johnson's NBC series Young Rock, will portray Moana's father, Chief Tui.

Frankie Adams has been cast as Moana's mother, Sina, and Rena Owen will take on the role of her grandmother, Gramma Tala.

Expressing his excitement for the project, Johnson wrote, "It's our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world. The live-action Moana will be directed by Thomas Kail, with music composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.