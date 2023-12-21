'Dunki': Fans groove to SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song inside theatres, check out video

MUMBAI: Moviegoers can't keep calm as Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' has finally released. After celebrating outside the theatres, fans couldn't stop themselves from cheering and grooving to SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song while watching the film. Enthusiasts flocked to theatres to show love and support for SRK's film at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy.

SRK's film release is nothing less than a celebration for his fans.

In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, a massive crowd of people can be seen dancing to the beats of 'Lutt Putt Gaya' and showing their excitement by throwing confetti.

Waiting outside the theatre from 2-3 am, fans in the viral videos were seen dancing to 'dhol' beats, carrying posters, banners, and a long cutout of SRK to welcome the film in a grandeur manner. 'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday promoted their film in Dubai in a grand way. Videos of the evening have surfaced on the actor's fan clubs on social media where he is seen recreating his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air during the drone show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film. "So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.