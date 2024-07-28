Dulquer Salmaan's next film titled 'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara'

NEW DELHI: Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in "Aakasam Lo Oka Tara", the makers said on Sunday.

Pavan Sadineni, known for the film "Prema Ishq Kaadhal" and web series "Dayaa" starring J. D. Chakravarthy, will direct the upcoming Telugu language movie.

Production house Swapna Cinema made the announcement on the actor's 41st birthday.

"Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR. #AakasamLoOkaTara @pavansadineni @Lightboxoffl @GeethaArts @SwapnaCinema @sunnygunnam @Ramya_Gunnam @SwapnaDuttCh @sujithsarang," the banner said in an X post.

Besides Telugu, "Aakasam Lo Oka Tara" will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are attached as producers on the film.

Dulquer is awaiting the release of his latest Telugu film "Lucky Baskhar" on September 7. He most recently had a cameo in Nag Ashwin's pan India blockbuster "Kalki 2898 AD".