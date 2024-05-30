Dulquer Salmaan’s film 'Lucky Baskhar' locks Sept 27 release date

CHENNAI: Pan-India actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming multilingual movie 'Lucky Baskhar’ will be released in theatres worldwide on September 27.

Dulquer, who is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, is now one of the most sought-after actors in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films.

The film set in the late '80s and early '90s chronicles the extra-ordinary journey of an ordinary bank cashier named Lucky Baskhar.

Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the leading lady opposite Dulquer in the movie directed by Venky Atluri, the writer-director of blockbusters like ‘Tholi Prema’ and ‘Sir Vaathi’.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Souianva of Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas produced the film being presented by Srikara Studios.

Noted composer G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film with Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer.

National Award-winning production designer Banglan and editor Navin Nooli are also part of the project.

The film, which is in its final leg of shooting, will be released in theatres worldwide in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.