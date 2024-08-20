Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Lucky Baskhar' to now release on Diwali

NEW DELHI: Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming multilingual film "Lucky Baskhar", which was scheduled for a September release, will now hit the screens on October 31 on the festive occasion of Diwali.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the Mumbai-set movie has been delayed multiple times. It was last scheduled to be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi on September 7 on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Production house Sitara Entertainments shared the update on its official X handle captioned as: "Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it's essential for our film's quality!"

The makers said while they understand fans' anticipation towards "Lucky Baskhar", in which Dulquer has delivered "one of his finest performances", they want to deliver the film without compromising on quality.

"... Our ace technical crew recreated '80s and '90s Mumbai with extensive sets. Similarly, we are not compromising on dubbing quality in various languages, we want to make it sound and feel as authentically native as possible in every language.

"Being a multilingual film and a grand pan-India release, we need some more time to achieve the quality we aspire to. With a heavy heart, we have decided to postpone the film. 'Lucky Baskhar' will now release on Diwali, 31 October 2024," the banner said in a statement.

"Lucky Baskhar" is also produced by Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. Meenakshi Chaudhary rounds out the cast of the film.