Dubbing starts for Atharvaa-Nimisha Sajayan starrer DNA

CHENNAI: Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, DNA starring actors Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan have wrapped up the film’s shooting and the team has kick-started the dubbing works.

Presented by Olympia Movies headed by S Ambethkumar, the film has generated an exciting buzz owing to Atharvaa Murali’s choice of unique scripts and roles. Director Nelson Venkatesan is known for his films like Farhana, Monster, and Oru Naal Koothu. Parthiban is handling the camera and VJ Sabu Joseph is the editor for DNA. Apart from Atharvaa Murali, and Nimisha Sajayan, the others in the star cast include director Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak and others.

With the post production work nearing completion, the makers are planning to release DNA in August. Meanwhile, Atharvaa, who was last seen in Mathagam web series, has Nirangal Moondru and Thanal in his pipeline.