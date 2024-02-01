Drew Barrymore reveals George Clooney's advice about ‘eye contact’

LOS ANGELES: Actress Drew Barrymore has credited George Clooney for at least one valuable bit of advice. On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ this week, the actress spoke with ‘Masters of the Air’ stars Austin Butler and Callum Turner.

Turner recently starred in the movie ‘The Boys in the Boat’ directed by Clooney, prompting Barrymore to recall working with the Oscar winner, reports People magazine.

"So, George Clooney. As an actor, I loved working with him. He saved me from doing things that I don’t think were serving me as an actor," said Barrymore, who worked with him on the 2002 film ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’, which Clooney also directed.

She further mentioned: “He would say, ‘You never keep eye contact with people in a scene’. I’m like, ‘Well, 'cause it’s so intimate. Should we make out while we’re at it?' Like, eye contact is insane.”

As per People, British actor Turner, 33, joked to the host, "I’m feeling the pressure to not take my eyes off you right now.”

Barrymore added: "It’s a very big deal in life, eye contact, and I almost feel like it's a little invasive so I sort of shy away from it. But George helped me realise I should not do that.”

Clooney, 62, appeared on Barrymore's talk show back in October 2022. At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight about the reunion and filming the episode, in which he acted as her "therapist”.

In terms of dating advice, Barrymore says witnessing Clooney's romance with wife Amal is enough to take note of.

“For me, looking at him and the way that he kind of held out for the right one is really good dating advice for all of us," said Barrymore at the time. "I know that George is someone who always wants the best for people too. I think he sees some sort of bad behaviour or negligent behaviour or, like, cuckoo behaviour and goes, ‘No, no,’ but he’s also the guy that is playing pranks, having the most fun.”