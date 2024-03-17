"Dream come true": Sushrii on making her debut with Aayush starrer 'Ruslaan'

MUMBAI: Sushrii Mishraa, who is all set to make her debut in the much-awaited upcoming action thriller film 'Ruslaan' headlined by Aayush Sharma, shared her excitement as she embarks on this journey. On Saturday, Aayush shared a new poster introducing Sushrii.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Action, drama aur beauty, sab hai Ruslaan ki sherni mein @sushrii. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024." Formerly crowned as Miss India United Continents in 2015, Sushrii Mishraa is not new to the spotlight because she has been charming the audience with her grace and poise for a long time.

A national-level swimmer and accomplished horse rider, Mishraa's athleticism is matched only by her dedication to delve into various dance forms including Kathak, Jazz Funk, and Odissi.

What truly made her stand out during the audition for the film, was her extensive training in martial arts, including MMA. Talking about her debut, Sushrii Mishraa said, "Stepping into Bollywood with Ruslaan is a dream come true for me. It's not just about making a debut, but about embracing the opportunity to showcase my skills. I am thrilled to embark on this journey and am grateful for the chance to bring my best to the screen."

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled the teaser of the film. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the teaser video and captioned it, "All the best Aayush. #Ruslaan #RuslaanTeaser #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi."

The teaser shows heart-stopping action with breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences. Helmed by director Karan L Butani, 'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Talking about the teaser, Aayush Sharma says, "Being endorsed by the action maverick Rohit Shetty feels like a validation. He knows the audience's pulse. It tells me we're doing something right with 'Ruslaan'. His support means the world to us." Apart from Aayush, the film also stars actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.

