Drama series based on comic book 'El Gato Negro' in works

MUMBAI: A drama series based on the comic book 'El Gato Negro' by Richard Dominguez is in the pipeline. As per Variety, The series, currently titled 'El Gato' will be shot in both English and Spanish.

Diego Boneta is attached to star, with Eric Carrasco adapting the comic book for the screen. Excited about it, Boneta said, "Sharing 'El Gato' with audiences around the world is a dream come true. This has been a passion of mine since I started Three Amigos. Eric Carrasco and the entire team have built a character and universe that honors the super hero genre and still feels completely epic and original. It is an absolute honor to play Frank and produce this with my amazing partners at Amazon, MGM, and all other producers on this epic story. Get ready for a wild ride." In the series, Boneta will feature as Frank Guerrero. The official description stated that Frank "returns home to Mexico after the death of his father and finds himself neck deep in a nest of vipers - his estranged family - who are vying for control of his father's business empire. But Frank's grief is interrupted when he learns his only inheritance, a seemingly worthless parcel of land on the border, sits atop the lair of a famous costumed vigilante. His father was 'El Gato.' Now, Frank is in the crosshairs. To survive, he'll have to solve mysteries decades in the making and unravel the truth about his father's connections to a modern-day terror plot." Production is slated to begin on the show this spring in Mexico. Carrasco will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Turi Meyer and Alfredo Septien. The project will be out on Prime Video. Boneta is known for his starring roles in films like 'Rock of Ages', 'Terminator: Dark Fate', and the recent 'Father of the Bride' reboot. (ANI)