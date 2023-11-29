‘Don’t want to fall in my own trap of trying to sustain any image’

CHENNAI: In a career spanning almost two decades, actress Katrina Kaif has given many blockbusters making her one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.

Talking about what she looks forward to doing even though she’s touching the highs of highs, the actor said bettering herself as an artiste and making sure, “I do not fall into my own traps of trying to repeat myself or trying to maintain or sustain any image”.

Katrina, who has worked in blockbusters such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Partner, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang! and the Tiger franchise to name a few, said that she is extremely happy and grateful for the way her journey has been and how wonderful it has been.

The actor, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal and was recently seen in Tiger 3, said that she desires to better herself from here.

“Making sure I do not fall into my own traps of trying to repeat myself or trying to maintain or sustain any image because I have done something before because I have fit into a particular, you know, type of role very well, does not mean that you know that is where my future lies,” Katrina added.

The actress said what she wants to bring on screen and where her conviction is going to lie now.

“Currently, I’m very conscious that whatever film I step onto I need to connect to it deeply and only then come on to that set and bring everything that I have.”