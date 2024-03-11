'Do Aur Do Pyaar' gets pushed for next month, to release on April 19

MUMBAI: Romantic comedy "Do Aur Do Pyaar"will release in April instead of March, the makers said.

Headlined by Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the movie was earlier scheduled to be out in theatres on March 29 but it will now release on April 19.

"Do Aur Do Pyaar" was also clashing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's starrer "Crew" on March 29 but it will now have a face off with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's "Mr and Mrs Mahi", which is slated to release on April 19.

Promised to be an exciting contemporary romance filled with lots of love and laughter, it is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.