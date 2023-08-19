Divya Khosla Kumar unveils ‘Yaariyan 2’ new poster

MUMBAI: Actor Divya Khosla Kumar on Saturday unveiled the new poster of her upcoming drama film ‘Yaariyan 2’. Taking to Instagram, Divya shared the poster and captioned it, “Meet my Family my cousins on 20thOctober #Yaariyan2. Tag your cousins everyone.”

In the poster, Divya could be seen hugging actors Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri. Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri, this Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial celebrates the emotions of togetherness and crazy relationship of cousins.

Soon after Divya dropped the poster fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Can't wait for 20th October,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Waiting for Yaariyan 2.” Recently the makers unveiled the film’s official teaser received decent responses from the audience. ‘Yaariyan 2’ teaser shows the closeness between cousins which is no less than a sincere friendship. Despite being cousins, their relationship is bound by genuine friendship.



The teaser also gives a little glimpse of the hit track ‘Sunny Sunny’. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled ‘Yaariyan 2’. The movie which will hit theatres on October 20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Divya previously helmed the first instalment of the film which starred Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in the year 2014 and was a box office success.