Director Stanley Kramer's daughter Casey Kramer passes away

CHICAGO: Veteran actor Casey Kramer passed away at the age of 67, Variety. She was the daughter of film director Stanley Kramer.

According to her relatives, she passed away at her home in Chicago, on December 24. There was no mention of a cause of death.

Kramer, who was born in Los Angeles, California in 1955, made her film debut in her father's 1979 drama film 'The Runner Stumbles' and went on to appear in television shows such as 'Falcon Crest,' 'General Hospital,' 'The Young and the Restless,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'Southland,' 'Baskets,' and 'Transparent,' among others.

'Behind The Candelabra' and the indie films 'A Rose For Emily,' 'Mississippi Requiem,' and 'Darkness in Tenement 45' were among her film credits.

Casey was Stanley and Anne Pearce's daughter. Lawrence Kramer who was her older brother, died in 2010.

Her father, Stanley was a famous American film director known for films such as 'The Defiant Ones,' 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner,' 'On the Beach,' and 'It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.'

Kramer is survived by her sisters and actors Katharine Kramer and Jennifer Kramer, as well as her stepmother and actor Karen Sharpe-Kramer.



