Director Kabir Khan praises Kartik Aaryan's inspiring journey for 'Chandu Champion'

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is leaving fans awestruck with his jaw-dropping transformation for the upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Director Kabir Khan recently took to Instagram to shed light on Aaryan's remarkable journey, emphasizing the actor's dedication to the role.

In an Instagram post, Khan shared his admiration, stating, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring." Khan reminisced about meeting Aaryan when he was undergoing physical transformation for the role, revealing, "He had 39 per cent body fat."

Aaryan's drastic physical change has garnered immense attention on social media. The unveiling of the first look poster, featuring Aaryan sporting a red langot and displaying a chiselled physique, sent shockwaves among fans.

The actor's subsequent poster, donning boxing gloves and a fierce demeanour, further intensified the anticipation surrounding the film.

The internet erupted with praise for Aaryan's dedication and transformation.

Ronit Roy, expressing his excitement, commented, "Oh Damn!!!!!! I met you when you had started preparing for this. I had sensed something awesome but this photo signals something beyond awesome. Now can't wait to view the movie!"

Fans echoed similar sentiments, hailing Aaryan's unreal transformation while expressing their anticipation for the film's release.

Chandu Champion promises to narrate the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman's indomitable spirit.

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 14, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its tale of resilience and determination.