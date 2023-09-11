Director Bejoy Nambiar is 'cinematically driven', says Jitin Gulati

MUMBAI: Actor Jitin Gulati, who plays one of the most complicated characters in the gritty world of ‘Kaala’, opened up about collaborating with the ace director and creator, Bejoy Nambiar.



From being a "gatekeeper of performance" to improvising scenes on the spot, Jitin spilled the beans on being directed by Bejoy.

Jitin said: “Working with Bejoy Nambiar is like being on your toes all the time creatively. He is very cinematically driven, he sees life in the form of cinema.”

Known for his works in 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story' and 'Inside Edge', Jitin shared: “When we used to shoot, he would think about things and he would improvise the scene. It was a very active reading, a live space for any actor to be in. The other thing that I love about him is that he doesn't tell you what to do. He will give you a playground to play and will see what you are bringing to the table. He will just navigate you but won't tell you what to do.”

He further added: “You know, he's like a gatekeeper of the performance. Which means for me as an actor, he trusts me with what I'm doing; and I think that as an actor, if I get trust from my director and I won't be judged with what I'm doing, it's just a great place to be.”

‘Kaala’ shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala. It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash Tiwary) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

The show also stars Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher, Jitin Gulati, and Elisha Mayor. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.