Did you spot Ananya in trailer of Ranveer, Alia-starrer 'RRKPK'?

MUMBAI :The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been trending ever since it was unveiled on Tuesday morning.

Netizens are going gaga over the chemistry between Ranveer and Alia. Interestingly, the eagle-eyed fans spotted Ananya Panday in the trailer.

Several social media users shared screenshots from the trailer and claimed that Ananya is dancing with Ranveer to a pepy song.

"What? Ananya is in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?" a Twitter user wrote.

"Blurry but attractive," Ananya's fan wrote on Twitter.

However, the official confirmation regarding Ananya's special appearance is still awaited.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is directed by Karan Johar.

The film's trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia), whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It will be out in theatres on July 28. (ANI)