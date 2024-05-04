Dibyendu Bhattacharya opens up about his journey in Bengali and Hindi cinema

MUMBAI: Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya who is busy promoting his upcoming series 'Undekhi 3' opened up about his experiences working in both Bengali and Hindi cinema.

In a conversation, Dibyendu said, "I have worked very little in Bengali cinema. I might have worked in about 3 or 4 films in total. My theater career started in Calcutta. But then after that, my work was mostly outside of Bengal."

"If you talk about cinema here and there, it's not like there's a difference. Everybody is working in their way. Everyone has the same passion, he added.

Discussing the cultural variations in work environments, Bhattacharya said, "Sometimes you feel more heat in Mumbai, less heat in Calcutta, these things always exist. There are natural calamities. But there is no such difference in cinema, the only difference is the language."

The 'Jamtara' actor also spoke about the global impact of cinema, especially with the rise of OTT platforms.

"I don't think that any platform or media will completely disappear. It's not like a technological thing where pagers disappeared after mobile phones came. This art form is not fragmented," the actor said.

"Cinema gives you larger-than-life entertainment, so it will never stop. What OTT platforms have done is that they have made their domain public, and their visibility is at a dangerous level. I would say it's a renaissance time for the entertainment industry," he added.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 3 also features Harsh Chhaya, Varun Badola, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, and Shivangi Singh.

'Undekhi 3' will be out on SonyLIV on May 10