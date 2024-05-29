Dhruva Sarja-starrer Martin to release on Oct 11

CHENNAI: Helmed by AP Arjun, Martin is headlined by Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja. The film has story and screenplay by Arjun Sarja, a well-known actor in the Tamil film industry. The project is all set to hit the screens on October 11 this year.

The pan-Indian film is expected to release in multiple languages and bankrolled by Uday Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta, under the banners Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K Mehta Production. Mani Sharma is composing the songs and the background score is tuned by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame. Sathya Hegde is handling the camera.

Jr NTR’s Devara will also release on October 10, clashing with Martin.