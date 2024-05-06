Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj film titled Bison Kaalamaadan; goes on floors today

CHENNAI: We had reported that Dhruv Vikram has been undergoing kabaddi training for his upcoming film that will be directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Applause Entertainment and Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios. Now, the makers have announced the title along with the film's first look poster. Titled Bison Kaalamaadan, the filming commenced this morning. In the poster, Dhruv is seen in kabaddi stance with the statue of Bison in the background. The film also marks the reunion of Director Mari Selvaraj with producer Pa Ranjith after Pariyerum Perumal. National award-winning actor Vikram was present at the pooja and hit the clapboard as the shoot started with a song.

In an official statement, the makers said that Bison Kaalamaadan is a tale of grit, glory and finding a path to peace, and the story of a warrior.

Leading the cast is Dhruv Vikram, portraying the titular role alongside Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan.

The film’s music will be composed by Nivas K Prasanna and the key crew includes Ezhil Arasu K as director of photography, editor Sakthikumar, veteran art director Kumar Gangappan, action by Dhilip Subbarayan, and costumes designed by Aegan Ekambaram.