Dhanush's Raayan trailer is a bloody affair

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated trailer of Dhanush's directorial venture, Raayan, was released on Tuesday. This is Dhanush's 50th film as an actor and his second directorial.

The one-minute 49-second trailer is full of blood and skin. The video starts with Selvaraghavan explaining to a boy on how wolf is more dangerous than lion and tiger, hinting at Dhanush as wolf. It is followed by bloodshed and intense action. The latest poster features a tagline, 'Blood is thicker than everything'.

The ensemble cast includes Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Prakash Raj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, under the banner Sun Pictures.

Music composer AR Rahman has joined hands with the actor for their fourth venture together, following Atrangi Re, Maryan, and Raanjhanaa. The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, and editing is done by Prassana GK.

Raayan will hit the screens on July 26.