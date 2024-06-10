Dhanush's Raayan to hit the screens on July 26

CHENNAI: Raayan marks Dhanush's second directorial and 50th film as an actor. On Monday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on July 26. Initially, the film was planned to be released on June 13.

Apart from Dhanush, Raayan also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan in prominent roles.

Oscar Award-winning music composer AR Rahman is scoring the music. Dhanush and Rahman are joining hands for the fourth time, following Atrangi Re, Maryan, and Raanjhanaa. Raayan is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, under the banner Sun Pictures.

The first single, Adangaatha Asuran and second single, Water Packet received good response from the audience. Touted to be a gangster drama, OM Prakash is the cinematographer for Raayan and Prasana is taking care of the cuts.



Last month, Dhanush gave an update that the background score for the film is completed.

Dhanush has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera as an actor and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam as a director in his pipeline. Kubera also features Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in important roles. He is also playing the role of Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. This marks the actor's second film with the director, after Captain Miller, which also featured Sundeep Kishan.