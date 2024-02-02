Dhanush's period action-adventure 'Captain Miller' to stream on OTT from this date

MUMBAI: Actor Dhanush’s period action-adventure film ‘Captain Miller’ is all set to begin its OTT journey.

The film, first part of a trilogy, is directed by Arun Matheswaran who has also written it alongside Arunraja Kamaraj and Madhan Karky and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

‘Captain Miller’ stars Dhanush in the lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles.

‘Captain Miller’ will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 9.

Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother’s death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement.

When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary ‘Captain Miller’.

“Captain Miller is set in the 1930’s and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional,” said director Arun Matheswaran in a statement.

“The film showcases Dhanush in a way the audience has never seen before, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the appreciation the film has received. Captain Miller is our labour of love, and I am excited that the film will now reach viewers across India and the world, with Prime Video.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in director Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. The duo has earlier worked together in ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.