Dhanush teams up with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for D51, concept poster out

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush’s 51st film has been officially announced on the occasion of the birth anniversary of legendary producer, distributor, and exhibitor Shri Narayan Das K Narang. The National Award-winning actor will be joining forces with Tollywood's most sensible and National award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for this film.

D51 will be the first time Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula will be collaborating and is being mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages with the blessings of Narayan Das K Narang.

The film will be produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Sonali Narang presents the film.

A day ahead of actor Dhanush's 40th birthday, the makers released a concept poster of the film.

Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula prepared a perfect story that will feature Dhanush in a never before seen avatar. The makers are also in talks with some very big names to be a part of this project. The details of the other cast and technical crew will be announced soon.