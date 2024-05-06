Dhanush-starrer Raayan’s first single to release on May 9

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Dhanush’s Raayan announced that the first single from the film will be released on May 9.

The announcement was made with a poster. Dhanush is seen in front of a Pathuthala Raavanan amidst a crowd and fire.

Written and directed by Dhanush, Raayan marks his second directorial, after Pa Paandi. This is his 50th film as an actor.

The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, under the banner Sun Pictures. Music composer AR Rahman has joined hands with the actor for their fourth venture together, following Atrangi Re, Maryan, and Raanjhanaa.

Along with Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Prakash Raj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Dushara Vijayan are featured in pivotal roles. The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, and editing is done by Prassana GK.

Dhanush has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera as an actor and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam as a director in his pipeline. Meanwhile, he was last seen in Captain Miller.

Raayan is set to hit the screens worldwide this June in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.