Dhanush-starrer Raayan to stream from August 23 on Prime Video

NEW DELI: Prime Video, on Friday announced August 23rd as the streaming date of Raayan.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film is headlined and directed by Dhanush.

Raayan also features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Selva Raghavan, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan Prakash Raj and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

Raayan marks Dhanush’s 50th film and will be available to stream on Prime Video in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, on August 23.

The action-drama marks the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Raayan follows the story of four siblings who flee their village and find refuge in the city. As adults, Manickam (Kalidas Jayaram) is a righteous college student, while Muthu (Sundeep Kishan) is impulsive, and Raayan (Dhanush) takes on the responsible father figure role.

Their bond centers around their sister, Durga (Dushara Vijayan). Raayan's efforts to marry Durga embroil him in a power struggle between gangsters Sethu (SJ Suryah) and Durai (Saravanan).

A new cop in town (Prakash Raj) manipulates the situation, aiming to clean up the city.

The story unfolds as Raayan fights to protect his family amidst escalating challenges.