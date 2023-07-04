Dhanush spotted in bald look at Tirupati Balaji Temple

TIRUPATI: Actor Dhanush recently visited Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh along with his sons Yatra and Linga.

Several images from the actor's sacred visit went viral. Interestingly, Dhanush was spotted with a bald look.

Many fans speculated that his bald look may be for his upcoming film 'D50'. He can also be wearing a Rudraksha garland around his neck.

Dhanush was also accompanied by his parents. Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his film 'Captain Miller'. He unveiled his first look from the film a few days ago. The poster hints at the film's violent and action-oriented backdrop.

In the poster, Dhanush is seen holding a weapon while several bodies are strewn all around him. The film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan in important roles. "Captain Miller first look. Respect is freedom," Dhanush captioned the post.

The film is slated to hit the theatres this year. Dhanush also has 'Tere Ishk Mein' with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has earlier worked together in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush.

'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming." More details regarding the project are awaited.