‘Dhanush has the sharpest mind in the industry’

CHENNAI: The first look of Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller was unveiled and was welcomed with a rousing reception by movie buffs and fans of Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran. In the first look, Dhanush is seen in what looks like a war field, surrounded by dead soldiers.

He is also seen holding a gun in his hand. The intense looking poster was an instant hit across the internet. Talking to DT Next about the first look, Arun Matheswaran says, “We didn’t want the poster to deviate from the film. Hence, we stuck to what the storyline deals with. Not only the poster, the story as such is an intense story and Dhanush is even more intense as a performer.”

The film that is set in the pre-independence era is about a man named Captain Miller with Dhanush playing the titular role. On working with Dhanush, who himself is a director, singer, producer and a lyricist apart from being a two-time National award-winning actor, Arun says, “Dhanush is an intense performer and we all know that. I have been in the industry for 19 years and have worked with legends like Bharathiraja and Selvaraghavan. Despite that, if I am saying that Dhanush has the sharpest mind, it means he really has.”

While cinematic universes are the order of the day in Tamil cinema, we ask Arun if Captain Miller will have references from his previous outings Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, he replies, “You need to watch the film as there is still time left for release. I am not spilling the beans right now on that.” There has been a huge anticipation around the project ever since it went on floors last year. “I would tell people to come and watch Captain Miller without expectations. They come in with huge expectations for films and end up in disappointment. There has been hype and expectations, but come to the theatre with a free mind and enjoy it,” he concludes. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni. Nagooran Ramachandran is the editor.

