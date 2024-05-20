'Devara: Part 1': First track 'Fear Song' from NTR Jr starrer is out now

MUMBAI: Ahead of NTR Jr's birthday on May 20, the makers of his film 'Devara: Part 1' have given a special treat to his fans. The first track, 'Fear Song' have been released finally. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

In the video of the track, Anirudh can be seen giving a high-octane performance to introduce the character of NTR Jr, who appeared to be in a complete action zone. He can be seen carrying off a murderous spree. The video concludes with a close-up of his bruised forehead. From music to lyrics, the song is a reflection of the NTR Jr character in the movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, NTR Jr shared the track. "#FearSong is all yours... #Devara," he wrote.

Karan Johar also shared the track on his Instagram handle and mentioned, "The waves have come in full force to celebrate! #FearSong out now An @anirudhofficial musical. #Devara - in cinemas October, 2024."

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The Pan-India film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, 'Devara: Part 1' will hit theatres on October 10. Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases." In the coming months, NTR Jr will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'.







