Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary: Best films of Bollywood’s ‘Evergreen Actor’

MUMBAI: Iconic Dev Anand was known as Bollywood’s ‘Evergreen Actor’. Known for his charisma, charming looks, and amazing acting skills, Dev Anand enjoyed a massive fan following. His smile and style captivated generations. As today we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor let’s take a look at some of his best films.

Guide

Talking about Dev Anand’s best films, the list should definitely begin with this outstanding film through which he rose to fame. Helmed by Vijay Anand, the romantic drama was an adaptation of R. K. Narayan's 1958 novel of the same name. The film also starred Waheeda Rehman in the lead role. The film is also known for its songs like ‘Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’ and ‘Gata Rahe Mera Dil’.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Released in the year 1971, the musical drama film was declared a hit and also starred Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz in the lead roles. The film also featured songs like 'Dum maro dum', and 'Phoolon ka taaron ka' which are still popular among the audience.

Johny Mera Naam

The crime action film was released in the year 1970 and revolved around two brothers played by Dev Anand and Pran who were separated as children. The film also starred Hema Malini, Jeevan, Premnath, and Iftekhar. The song ‘Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Hume Pyar Karle’ is still popular among fans.

Jewel Thief

The spy thriller film was helmed by Vijay Anand and was declared a hit. The plot centred around a jewellery specialist, played by Dev Anand, who worked with the police to capture a jewel thief. The iconic track ‘Honton Mein Aisi Baat’ was a part of the film.

C.I.D

Helmed by Raj Khosla and produced by Guru Dutt the film is considered one of the best thriller films of all time. The film also starred Shakila, Johnny Walker, K N Singh, and Waheeda Rehman in lead roles and featured evergreen songs like ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar’.