Deepika & Ranveer were ‘secretly engaged’ in 2015, couple reveals on 'Koffee with Karan'

MUMBAI: The first episode of the 8th season of the popular chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ will feature star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. During the course of the episode, it’s revealed that the two were secretly engaged as Ranveer goes on to say that he proposed to Deepika in 2015.

The episode promo shows Ranveer and Deepika in a fun banter as they go on to poke fun at the game format this time and also the show host Karan Johar, Ranveer even goes on to call KJo, a “tharki uncle”.

Karan Johar asks the two if they were secretly engaged, and Ranveer Singh has no qualms in admitting that. He said, “In 2015, I proposed to her, iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye mein jaake chappal rakh deta hoon (sic)”.

Deepika Padukone reveals, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa” when asked if she would date Rocky Randhawa.

Moreover, when asked who she shares good chemistry with other than her beloved husband, Deepika says, “I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see”.

Ranveer takes this as an opportunity to mimic Hrithik.

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite Rapid Fire on October 26 with new episodes dropping every Thursday.