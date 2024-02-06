Deepika Padukone gave a ‘pep talk’ to ‘non dancer’ Mahesh Shetty before filming a song

MUMBAI: Actor Mahesh Shetty recalled how "sweetheart" Deepika Padukone gave him a pep talk before filming 'Sher Khul Gaye' from 'Fighter' as being a "non dancer" he was very nervous to shoot for it.

Mahesh said: "DP is a sweetheart. Super motivating and all heart, always going out of her way to make others feel special. She was very much a part of our boy gang and gelled in so smoothly.

He then recalled: "I clearly remember the day we were filming 'Sher Khul Gaye'. I being a non-dancer was a little petrified since I was dancing along with none other than Hritik and DP themselves but she took me aside, gave me a much-needed pep talk and put all my inhibitions at ease.

"I will never forget and will always cherish that day and how she helped me and got me rolling with the thought that I'm doing well and 'jo hoga dekha jayega'.”

In the Hrithik Roshan-starrer, Mahesh Shetty stars in the role of Squadron Leader Rajan Unninathan, a wingman to Patty (portrayed by the former).

Helmed by the acclaimed Siddharth Anand, the film co-stars Deepika in the lead, in addition to others.

Up next on the work front, he will be seen in a web show titled 'Kan Khajura', an adaptation of the Israeli series 'Magpie', alongside Mahesh Shetty. The cast of the show also include Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew.