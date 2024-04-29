Deepak Tijori on casting Danish Bhat for ‘Tipppsy’: ‘Half the job done’

MUMBAI: Actor Deepak Tijori, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film ‘Tipppsy’, has shared insights on casting Danish Bhat for the movie.

Danish, who is known for his roles in ‘Heroine’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Baaghi 3’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, and ‘Tiger 3’, plays a pivotal character named Kabir. He embodies the essence of a hippie biker persona with a penchant for extensive travelling.

The debutant director expressed full conviction in casting Danish for the role.

Discussing Danish’s role, Deepak told IANS: “When I signed him, I was absolutely convinced he was my ‘Kabir’ for ‘Tipppsy’. I believe casting the right character is half the job done. He builds up the mystery in the film; hence, it’s a very significant character, and he did justice to it. It was amazing working with him, and I hope the audience loves the film as much as we did while making it.”

Danish revealed that he actually signed on for this film five years ago.

He described Deepak not only as an amazing director but also as a great human being.

Danish told IANS: “With his clarity of vision, he knows exactly how to bring out the performances he is looking for, while also allowing actors to bring a certain level of their perspective to the screen. I feel grateful that he believed in me for this role, and at the same time, I am really excited about this film.”

Discussing his role, Danish said: “The appearance draws inspiration from Charlie Hunnam’s portrayal in ‘Sons of Anarchy’. In this new role, I embody a distinct character, exuding style with a leather jacket, long hair, and a plethora of tattoos. These elements reflect the confidence and attitude of the character I portray in the film, a departure from my previous roles.”

The film is set to arrive in theaters on May 10.

Meanwhile, Danish also has the Telugu film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ in the pipeline, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol.