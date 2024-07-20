'Deadpool & Wolverine' final trailer: Lady Deadpool's full look unveiled, Dafne Keen returns

WASHINGTON: The makers of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' have unveiled the trailer of American superhero film, according to Variety. Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is full of huge surprises, including the full look of Lady Deadpool.

After teasing a small glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the last teaser, the latest trailer finally revealed the complete look. The most significant disclosure in the final 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is the arrival of Dafne Keen, who famously played the juvenile mutant X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman in 2017's 'Logan'. That was meant to be Jackman's final performance as his legendary X-Men character, but he consented to reprise his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming "Deadpool" picture.

Jackman has stated that he is portraying a different form of Wolverine than the one who died in "Logan," therefore it was unclear whether Keen will feature in the upcoming picture. Although, during her press tour Dafne Keen shared that she won't be part of the project, "Of course it's sad. I love Hugh and creatively, I love Ryan [Reynolds] and I love Shawn [Levy]," Keen said.

"I'm really excited to see what they've made. I think Shawn is one of the best directors out there right now. Obviously, Ryan's a legend. It would have been amazing to be part of it, but I'll just go watch it as a fan, to see my old buddy in it," she said.



'Deadpool & Wolverine' is an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Deadpool and Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

It is a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The film is directed by Shawn Levy. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' releases in theatres on July 26, according to Variety.