‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ collects $1.08 billion at the global box office, $10.5 million in India

LOS ANGELES: The recently released superhero movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ continues to set the box office on fire.

The film has collected $1.086 billion at the global box office after 23 days of release, reports Variety.

In India, the film’s total collection stood at $10.5 million after 19 days of its release, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Marvel’s save-the-universe adventure landed in theatres on July 26, collecting a mighty $211 million in its domestic debut to rank as the sixth-biggest opening weekend of all time. Since then, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has remained a massive draw with $516 million in North America and $568 million internationally.

As per Variety, it surpassed the entire theatrical runs of its predecessors — 2016’s ‘Deadpool’ with $783 million and 2018’s ‘Deadpool 2’ with $786 million after just two weeks in theatres. It’s now the second blockbuster of 2024 (following Disney’s Pixar smash ‘Inside Out 2’ with $1.558 billion) and second R-rated movie ever to join the coveted billion-dollar club.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement: “It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it. All those conversations were worth it.”

The studio chief is cheekily referring to a line in the movie where Deadpool jokes that Feige said cocaine was the only thing off-limits. In real life, Feige insists he didn’t issue that edict.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their antihero alter egos, and Marvel frenemies, is notable because the film ushers the comic book characters that were previously licensed to 20th Century Fox into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the first R-rated movie in the MCU.

Ticket sales have been stratospheric because Reynolds and director Shawn Levy brought Jackman’s gruff mutant Logan out of retirement and assembled a who’s who of Fox-era heroes, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Chris Evans as Human Torch, Wesley Snipes as Blade, to accompany Deadpool and Wolverine on a timeline-salvaging mission.