'Deadpool 3', 'Captain America 4' release dates shifted

LOS ANGELES: As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have finally ended, the original dates for ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America 4’ have also once again shifted.

Earlier held up indefinitely, the two movies now have finalised their release schedules, with ‘Deadpool 3’ hitting theatres on July 26, 2024, instead of May 3, 2024. ‘Captain America: New World Order’ on the other hand has been moved nine months to February 14, 2025 instead of its original July date, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Things have gone extremely South for the new MCU, as both Marvel’s ‘Blade’ and ‘Thunderbolts’ are now also delayed by a significant margin, and will now only release in 2025.

‘Thunderbolts’, which stars Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, has moved to July 25, 2025, after previously being pushed back from December 20, 2024.

‘Blade’, which stars Mahershala Ali as the vampire-hunter has been delayed by a total of nine months, moving to November 7, 2025, all the way back from February 14, 2025.

Both ‘Blade’ and ‘Thunderbolts’ were planning on going into production this summer, but did not have scripts that were ready in time, so they shut down amid the writers’ strike in May.

In non-Marvel changes, Disney has pushed the date for its ‘The Lion King’ spin-off ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ to December 20, 2024, instead of its original date of July 5, 2024.

After the SAG-AFTRA protesters ended their strike after reaching a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios after a grueling period of 118 days, insiders from the ‘Deadpool 3’ set have said that director Shawn Levy is planning to resume shooting in London in the next two weeks.

‘Captain America: New World Order’, starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America/Sam Wilson (formerly The Falcon), completed principal photography prior to the strikes, so the move to a later date was not anticipated, as many believed it would swap dates with ‘Deadpool’ and open in May 2024.