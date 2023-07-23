DC to roll out new 'Watchmen' animated movie in 2024

LOS ANGELES: The San Diego Comic Con has become a hotbed for reveals of many panels such as 'The Continental', 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match' and most recently, a new 'Watchmen' animated movie which was announced by DC and is slated for a 2024 release.



The reveal was made after a screening of 'Justice League: Warworld' where DC went on to reveal that next year will see the release of a new 'Watchmen' adaptation along with 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths'.



Director Zack Snyder back in 2009 had done an adaptation of the graphic novel in a live action movie which was followed by a 2019 sequel series.



An animated 'Watchmen' movie was announced in 2017 and now DC has revealed the new logo for the upcoming film.



Written by Alan Moore and drawn by Dave Gibbons, 'Watchmen' was released in 1986, and alongside the likes of other DC graphic novels such as 'The Sandman', 'V For Vendetta' and 'The Dark Knight Returns' revolutionised comic books and later superhero shows and movies with its dark tone, grounded approach and violent nature at a time when DC was going through a very campy nature.



The official synopsis of the comic reads: "Rorschach, a half-psychotic vigilante must convince his ex-teammates, now middle-aged and retired, that he has uncovered a plot to murder the remaining superheroes – along with millions of innocent civilians. Even reunited, will the remnants of the Watchmen be enough to avert a global apocalypse?”



The new animated movies are expected to be home release-exclusives, and will likely join DC's only live action movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux', which curious enough would be a musical and is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024 starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.



Snyder’s own live action movie which was close to the source material will serve as an inspiration for the new film, though no details have been made available about the film, except for the fact that it will be an adult-animated feature, which is natural given the comic’s dark and violent nature.

