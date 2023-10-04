David Beckham talks about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rumoured relationship

LONDON: Soccer legend David Beckham has shared some advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and wished them best, reported People.

Speaking to People at the premiere of Beckham, a four-part Netflix documentary, the former footballer said, "There's a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment," alluding to the frenzy in the media about the 33-year-old singer's rumoured romance with 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce.

Beckham, 48, continued, "Taylor is an amazing talent and she's an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy. Whatever she does and whoever she's with, as long as she's happy, that's the most important thing."

When asked whether he had any advice for Swift and Kelce, Beckham shared details about his marriage to Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girl and fashion designer. Finding time exclusively for you and your lover, according to the football great, is the secret to a long-lasting relationship. "It's the same with me and Victoria. We've been together now for 26 years, almost three decades. We've got amazing kids, we've built businesses, but we make time for each other."

Beckham added that he and his wife "respect each other" and both know that "you have to work hard at these things." The 'Bejeweled' singer and the NFL star have become the talk of the celeb world since Swift attended back-to-back Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce.

The pair are "still just getting to know each other," a source tells People, and another insider adds that the pair haven't yet defined their relationship, saying, "He is a charming guy. It's more of a hanging out situation than dating."

David and Victoria got engaged a year after they met at a soccer match in 1997 and wed on July 4, 1999. The retired athlete and former singer share daughter Harper, 12, and sons Cruz, 18, Romeo, 21, and Brooklyn, 24. Beckham, directed by Academy Award-winning Filmmaker Fisher Stevens, hits Netflix on October 4, reported People.

The four-part series follows the legendary athlete and Victoria as they provide insight into how his career and burgeoning fame influenced the family life they were establishing. Beckham director Fisher Stevens told People recently that he was surprised by how the athlete's inherent skills -- including his attention to detail -- translate now in retirement.

"There's a kind of warmth to him, he listens and he's warm and he seems to [care] about people a lot," Stevens said. "He has an incredible aesthetic. He's not educated, he's not an intellectual by any means, but there is an innate intelligence to him of how to read people and sort of how to read a room," reported People.