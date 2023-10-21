Danny Masterson gives full custody of daughter to estranged wife

LOS ANGELES: Actor Danny Masterson has allegedly given his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, full custody of their daughter after being sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.



TMZ obtained court documents that allegedly showed that the disgraced actor has allowed Phillips full legal and physical custody of Fianna, their nine-year-old daughter, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

In the documents, Masterson allegedly asked for visitation rights that would be supervised while he's serving his prison sentence.

The visitation right hadn't been granted yet, as it seems it still hasn't been decided by the courts.

As par ‘Mirror.co.uk’, last month, the 'That 70s Show' actor was sentenced to three decades in prison for two rapes he committed twenty years ago.

He was found guilty in May after his first trial ended in a hung jury in November of last year.

During the trial, Phillips stayed by her ex-husband's side, and they were even seen leaving and entering the courtroom together.

The two started dating in 2004, got engaged in 2009, and eventually married in 2011. It was reported at one point that she believed her 47-year-old husband was innocent.

She was one of the many people who wrote letters of support to the judge ahead of the sentencing and called him an "amazing father".

Phillips seemed to have second thoughts after the trial, as she filed divorce papers from her husband of 12 years shortly after the sentencing was handed down. Masterson's 'That 70s Show' co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for him. Kutcher said Masterson was a "role model" for him while his wife, Kunis, wrote that the convicted man had "exceptional character".