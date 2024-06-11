Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc look in 'Knives Out 3' unveiled

WASHINGTON: The highly anticipated third instalment of Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' franchise has officially commenced production, and fans were treated to a thrilling first look at the return of the beloved detective Benoit Blanc, portrayed by actor Daniel Craig.

Titled 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', the upcoming film promises to immerse audiences in another captivating murder mystery, with production already boasting an array of renowned talents, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Director and writer Rian Johnson delighted fans by unveiling the enigmatic Benoit Blanc in a sneak peek, signalling the commencement of filming for the next chapter in the acclaimed series.

The photo, shared by Johnson, captured Daniel Craig exuding Blanc's signature charisma in a classic three-piece suit, setting the stage for another enthralling adventure into the world of mystery and intrigue.

Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” - see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

The star-studded cast lined up for 'Wake Up Dead Man' is nothing short of impressive, featuring a lineup of top-tier talent that includes Josh Brolin of 'Dune' fame, Josh O'Connor from 'Challengers,' Cailee Spaeny known for 'Civil War,' Andrew Scott from 'Ripley,' Kerry Washington of 'Scandal,' screen and stage veteran Glenn Close, the sharpshooting Jeremy Renner from 'Hawkeye,' and Mila Kunis, recognized for her role in the Netflix thriller 'Luckiest Girl Alive.'

With plot details and character information shrouded in secrecy, fans can anticipate another labyrinth of accusations and murder akin to the gripping narratives presented in the previous 'Knives Out' films.

Rian Johnson, the mastermind behind the intricate storytelling, has written the script and is at the helm of directing the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson and his partner Ram Bergman are producing the film through their T-Street banner, ensuring that 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' will uphold the esteemed standard set by its predecessors.