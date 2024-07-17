Dance number featuring Pothineni, Kavya Thapar from 'Double ISMART' out now

MUMBAI: Puri Jagannadh's 'Double ISMART' has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among audience. On Tuesday, the makers released the second single (lyrical video) 'Maar Muntha Chod Chintha' from the movie. This energetic dance number features Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. In the song, we see both Ram and Kavya performing some epic dance moves.

Talking about the song, Ram Pothineni shared, "It's a fun dance number composed by Manisharma sir. I was quite excited about making a song using "Maar Muntha Chod Chinta" when Puri sir had shared this thought, as it was from a very popular line from iSmart Shankar. It's a peppy dance number and a perfect theatrical song for the audiences to vibe with the energy of the song on the big screen."

The song is sung by Nakash Aziz & Bhoomi Trivedi and the catchy lyrics is by Raqueeb Alam while the music is by Manisharma. The film is directed by maverick filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The duo earlier tasted success together with iSmart Shankar, a blockbuster.

The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Kavya Thapar is the lead actress opposite Ram. Double ISMART will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The movie will be out on August 15.