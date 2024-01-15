Critics Choice Award 2024: Nolan wins Best Director for 'Oppenheimer'

CALIFORNIA: Director Christopher Nolan bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film 'Oppenheimer' at the Critics Choice Award 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Christopher Nolan, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DIRECTOR for "Oppenheimer"."

Earlier today, Oppenheimer also bagged awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies. The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others.

Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon. The film was released on July 21. Also, actor Robert Downey Jr has won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Lewis Strauss in Nolan's biopic film.