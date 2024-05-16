Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make his debut as chat show host with ‘Dhawan Karenge’

MUMBAI: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to make his debut as a host with a new chat show titled 'Dhawan Karenge', which is set to premiere on May 20.

Sharing his excitement about his debut as a host, Shikhar said: "Dhawan Karenge pledges to artfully fuse the essence of diverse industries like movies, sports, spirituality, and the business world, crafting a genuine and mesmerising immersive experience."

"As I dive into this venture, I'm poised to bring forth my A-game, infusing the talk show with my distinct persona and energy that cricket lovers recognise. It's not just about entertainment; it's a personal connection with my fans, a chance to unveil facets previously unseen and foster genuine connections," he added.

'Dhawan Karenge' will feature prominent guests such as Akshay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Bhuvan Bam, and Rishabh Pant, among others, for authentic and unfiltered conversations combined with fun game segments.

“Each episode will unfold like fresh innings, with its narrative and ambience, eagerly awaiting to be shared with our viewers,” said the ace cricketer.

The promo, released on Thursday, offers an engaging glimpse of the show's format.

'Dhawan Karenge' will also see guests dive into a plethora of interactive segments, from shayari banters to playful recreations of the iconic Dhawan pose.

Curated and produced by One Digital Entertainment, 'Dhawan Karenge' will air on JioCinema Premium.