Courtroom scenes were engaging: Kiran Kumar on playing a judge in 'Kaagaz 2'

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Kaagaz 2’, shared insights into his ‘significant’ role and opened up on working with Anupam Kher and late star Satish Kaushik.

Kiran is best known for his role in ‘Khuda Gawah’. He is also known for his work in the Hindi films such as ‘Tezaab’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Kanoon’ among others.

Talking about his character in ‘Kaagaz 2’, Kiran said: “I play the judge in the last two or three reels where the story shifts to the courtroom. It's a very interesting character. Though short, it offers a significant role, and I thoroughly enjoyed portraying it. When Satish Kaushik narrated the role to me, he was direct and honest, emphasising its importance to the climax of the film."

The film marks the last film of Satish Kaushik. It also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra and others.

Describing his experience working on ‘Kaagaz 2’, he said: “It was a pleasure working with Satish ji, and the director, V.K. Prakash, alongside Anupam Kher, who played the lawyer. The courtroom scenes were particularly engaging. I always enjoy working with Anupam, and it was my first experience collaborating with Satish ji.”

Speaking about the film's significance, he added: “I truly hope the film resonates well with the audience. It sheds light on pertinent issues faced by the Indian public, such as road blockages due to rallies, causing inconvenience to commuters and emergency services.”

Directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, the film is a joint production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

It is set to release on March 1.