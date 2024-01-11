Cop hurt in stampede at Guntur Kaaram pre-release event

CHENNAI: One policeman was injured in a stampede during the pre-release event of Guntur Kaaram, featuring actorMahesh Babu, on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, police said.

The injured cop, identified as Venkata Rao, Sub Inspector at Old Guntur police station, sustained a leg fracture during the incident, as per police.

The video of the incident captured on the CCTV camera went viral on social media. As per the video, policemen used lathis to disperse the mob. The fans were seen pushing the barricades.

Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram and featuring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the lead roles, is set to hit theatres on January 12. Produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, the movie has music by S Thaman.